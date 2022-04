A Kerry TD has called for the government to adopt a zero-tolerance approach to hospital overcrowding.

Sinn Féin's Pa Daly made the call following the publication of the INMO’s trolley watch analysis for March.

The figures show that 338 patients were left without a bed at University Hospital Kerry las month.

Pa Daly says Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly needs to take charge of the situation by rooting out wasteful and poor management practices.

