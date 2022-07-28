Kerry TD calls for suspension of emission target talks

A Kerry TD has called for the suspension of talks on sectoral emissions targets.

Danny Healy-Rae says he fears the imposition of a mandatory figure relating to carbon emissions cuts could lead to a serious downturn in the economy.

He doesn’t accept the lower figure of 22% which has been circulated in recent days and accused the government of directing hatred towards the farming sector.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says farmers don't know what the 22% or 30% reduction would mean in terms of herd numbers.

The Kilgarvan TD has called for a debate between farmers, farming organisations and elected representatives to ensure the viability of farming going forward.