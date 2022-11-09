Advertisement
News

Kerry TD calls for support on proposal to address home care crisis

Nov 9, 2022 12:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for support on proposal to address home care crisis Kerry TD calls for support on proposal to address home care crisis
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry Sinn Fein TD is calling for support for his party’s proposal to end the crisis in home care.

As of July, there were 5312 older people on the home care assistance waiting list, while almost 10% of all people approved for home support, have no carer.

Deputy Pa Daly says Sinn Fein will present their plan to the Dáil this week, to fix the crisis.

Advertisement

He says a proactive and strategic approach to workforce planning across health and social care is needed.

Deputy Daly says the government must advance regulation for the home care sector and need to make this legislation a priority.

 

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus