Kerry TD calls for support on proposal to address home care crisis

A Kerry Sinn Fein TD is calling for support for his party’s proposal to end the crisis in home care.

As of July, there were 5312 older people on the home care assistance waiting list, while almost 10% of all people approved for home support, have no carer.

Deputy Pa Daly says Sinn Fein will present their plan to the Dáil this week, to fix the crisis.

He says a proactive and strategic approach to workforce planning across health and social care is needed.

Deputy Daly says the government must advance regulation for the home care sector and need to make this legislation a priority.