Kerry TD calls for reopening of peat-fired power plants

A Kerry TD is calling for the reopening of two peat-fired power stations in response to the energy crisis.

The power plants at Lanesboro in Longford and Shannonbridge in Offaly closed in December 2020.

They closed permanently after the ESB failed to receive planning permission to switch them to biomass stations.

Last year, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said he didn’t rule out the stations being repurposed so they could tackle potential energy shortages.

Deputy Danny Healy-Rae says the Government needs to do its utmost to reopen the power plants.