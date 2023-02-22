Kerry TD calls for re-establishment of town councils to deliver on housing

A Kerry TD is calling for the re-establishment of town councils.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says housing policy in particular has been a disaster for Tralee since its Town Council was abolished in 2014.

He says Tralee Town Council had a proud record in constructing social housing and accommodating people who are homeless.

Deputy Daly adds Kerry County Council is way behind on refurbishing social housing stock, has made little to no effort to construct new emergency accommodation, and failed to levy any rate on empty buildings.

He highlighted the case of Tobar Naofa apartments in Tralee, where 10 of the 56 apartments are vacant.

The Sinn Féin TD says this is not proper management of housing in the town, and the restoration of the town council is the only way to resolve it.