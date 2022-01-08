Advertisement
Kerry TD calls for independent review of toll operators

Jan 8, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for independent review of toll operators
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD is calling for an independent review of toll operators in Ireland.

 

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says he's been contacted by people who have been incorrectly charged, overcharged and whose charges have not been received.

Deputy Daly says Irish toll operators have been dealing with complaints about overcharging and incorrect fines for over a decade.

 

The Sinn Féin TD is calling on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to carry out an independent review or audit of toll operators, especially those of the M50 barrier-free toll.

