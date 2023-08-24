Kerry TD calls for Garda reserve regulations to be updated

A Kerry deputy has called for Garda reserve regulations to be updated.

Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly, says Gardaí are awaiting the publication of updated regulations, before they can recruit reserves.

Deputy Daly, who's the Sinn Féin spokesperson for Justice, says recruitment to the force has been far below needed levels for years.

He says this has led to Gardaí becoming stretched and burnt out, resulting in a crisis in recruitment and retention.

Deputy Daly called on the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, to take action on the issues.