Kerry TD calls for funding for smaller piers

Feb 26, 2022 17:02 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD is calling for the allocation of funding for smaller piers in the county.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says funding for Fenit and the Knightstown Breakwater as part of the Brexit Adjustment Reserve scheme is welcome, but smaller piers such as Minard pier, would benefit from investment.

Deputy Daly adds the local fishing community at Minard say facilities are too small and dangerous to cater for modern inshore vessels there.

The Sinn Féin TD says harbours like Minard will deteriorate even more in the coming years, as this type of funding is only available to ‘shovel-ready’ projects.

He’s calling on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, to ensure funding is made available for smaller piers, so their communities are not left behind.

