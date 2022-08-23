Kerry TD calls for extra capacity on school transport scheme to meet increased demand

A Kerry TD is calling for extra capacity on the school transport scheme.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is asking the government to fund 10,000 extra places on the scheme to help meet increased demand.

Deputy Daly is warning that children in Kerry will be turned away from school transport this year due to the lack of investment.

He says that every year the school transport scheme is over-subscribed and instead of harnessing demand, the government continues to let the situation repeat itself year after year.

Deputy Daly says expanding the scheme will cut transport emissions and provide families with a convenient method of transport for their children which'll be a win-win for parents and for the environment