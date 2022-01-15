Advertisement
Kerry TD calls for debate on legalising pepper spray

Jan 15, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for debate on legalising pepper spray
Photo: Kerry County Council
A Kerry TD says it's time for a real debate on making pepper spray legal for women to defend themselves.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he was devastated to hear of the murder of Ashling Murphy.

Pepper spray is currently banned in Ireland, but Deputy Healy-Rae says there should be a debate on legalising it so women in particular could defend themselves against unprovoked attacks and assaults.

The Independent TD adds this is a real issue, as can be seen with the number of women in Ireland sharing their own stories on social media since Ashling's murder.

Deputy Healy-Rae says opening a debate on legalising pepper spray is the very least that should be done.

