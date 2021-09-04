Advertisement
Kerry TD calls for continued medical support in North Kerry following local GP retirement

Sep 4, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for continued medical support in North Kerry following local GP retirement
Photo: Kerry County Council
A Kerry TD is calling for the assurance of continued medical support in North Kerry following the retirement of a local GP.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says he's received confirmation that a locum will be provided to medical card patients following the retirement of a doctor in Ballyduff.

However, Deputy Healy-Rae says patients who do not have medical cards have been asked to find an alternative surgery, which he has called nonsense and appalling.

The Independent TD is calling on the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to ensure all patients are given the best of care and attention, regardless of medical card status.

