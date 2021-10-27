Advertisement
Kerry TD calls for changes to HSE bereavement leave policy

Oct 27, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry TD says HSE policy needs to change to allow healthcare workers to take bereavement leave if they suffer a miscarriage or stillbirth before 24 weeks.

A Kerry healthcare worker was denied bereavement leave following the stillbirth of her son at 20 weeks.

After she found out her pregnancy wasn't viable, the woman had to use her sick leave for eight weeks, while she waited to reach 20 weeks to give birth.

The woman was told she wasn't entitled to bereavement leave after burying her son because her pregnancy didn't make it to 24 weeks; she was forced to use her annual leave instead.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says the HSE policy needs to change:

