Kerry TD calls for advance of Killarney bypass

Dec 17, 2023 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for advance of Killarney bypass
Cllr for Kerry County Council Danny Healy-Rae (IND) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD ©
A Kerry TD raised the matter of the delay of the Killarney bypass project in the Dail recently.

Danny Healy Rae said there are around 23,000 vehicles moving through the area each day at the height of the season.

He says this is choking the town of Killarney, and can make for unsafe traffic conditions.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae also raised the issue of the lack of treatment plants in some towns and villages.

He says our communities cannot progress until they get the basic rights needed to get planning in order.

