Kerry TD calls for accessibility to be a consideration when deciding family courts locations

Jul 23, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
A Kerry TD has called for all Family District Court locations to be accessible for all.

Sinn Fein spokesperson for Justice, Pa Daly has asked the government to confirm it will put accessibility first when deciding the new court locations.

Deputy Daly says sources have informed him that there may not be such a court in Kerry.

If that was the case some people seeking justice through the family court may not have the means to travel out of the county, or depending on the location, may lack transport options.

Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

