Kerry TD believes plan to free up short-term lets won’t bring 12,000 homes into the market

A Kerry TD believes the government’s plan to free up short-term lets for long-term use won’t bring 12,000 homes into the market.

That’s according to Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, who’s a member of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media.

He has a number of issues with the proposed legislation, which aims to create a register of housing units being used as short-term lets.

Independent Kerry TD, Danny Healy-Rae says the government’s plans won’t solve the housing crisis.

