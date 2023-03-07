Advertisement
Kerry TD believes plan to free up short-term lets won’t bring 12,000 homes into the market

Mar 7, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry TD believes the government’s plan to free up short-term lets for long-term use won’t bring 12,000 homes into the market.

That’s according to Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, who’s a member of the Joint Committee on Tourism, Culture, Arts, Sport and Media.

He has a number of issues with the proposed legislation, which aims to create a register of housing units being used as short-term lets.

Independent Kerry TD, Danny Healy-Rae says the government’s plans won’t solve the housing crisis.

