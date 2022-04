A Kerry TD believes Ireland should retain its neutrality stance.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae says the country doesn’t want military alliances.

The Kilgarvan deputy was speaking at a Dail debate to enshrine Ireland’s neutrality into the constitution.

However, deputy Healy-Rae believes Ireland shouldn’t abandon its own army and should keep a proper peacekeeping force.

He says the Army, Naval Service and Air Force must be modernised.