Kerry TD believes getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is a personal choice

A Kerry TD believes it's down to personal choice when it comes to getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae says while everyone has to look out for each other, he believes people should make up their own minds when it comes to getting vaccinated.

Those who are unvaccinated are 17 times more likely to need to go to hospital or be treated in ICU.

Deputy Michael Healy Rae says people have been telling him that they've their own reasons for not getting vaccinated.

He says they need to weigh up the impact of not getting vaccinated, but says it's a case of people making a personal decision:

Meanwhile, the Leas Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, Cllr Michael Cahill says it would be negligent of any elected public representative not to encourage people to avail of the vaccine.

He says public representatives should be leading by example, adding it's their duty to advise people to avail of the vaccination and abide by the precautions.

Cllr Cahill says there's too much at stake to attempt to play both sides of the fence.