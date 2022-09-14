Kerry TD backs income tax cuts to deal with rising cost of living

A Kerry TD says tax cuts are needed for people who go to work and who take a risk to provide employment.

Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin was speaking ahead of the return of Dáil Éireann this afternoon, two weeks out from Budget 2023.

He says the exchequer is in a good place to deal with the rising cost of living, and tax cuts for individuals and for small businesses should be examined.

Deputy Griffin says there are a number of ways the government can lessen the tax burden on people.

The Fine Gael TD says that he disagrees with the idea of reducing the threshold for tax-free inheritance, which was leaked this week from the Commission on Taxation and Welfare.