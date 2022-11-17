Kerry TD asks Taoiseach to spell out plans to address tourism accommodation shortage

Concerns have been raised about the number accommodation services being used by refugees and asylum seekers and the impact it could have on Kerry’s tourism offering.

Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae raised the issue in the Dáil.

He stated almost 4,000 people are being housed in hotels and guest houses in Killarney alone.

Advertisement

Deputy Healy-Rae says Killarney is at capacity, adding medical services, GPs and social welfare officers are under immense pressure.

He asked Taoiseach Micheál Martin what plans he has ahead of the beginning of the 2023 tourism season:

Advertisement

In response to Deputy Danny Healy-Rae, Taoiseach Micheál Martin thanked the people of Kerry who’ve welcomed refugees.

He says we’re in war times, adding that as a nation we must have moral values:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Minister of State at the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan says Ireland is about more than just welcoming people who will spend money here:

The full exchange between Deputy Danny Healy-Rae and Taoiseach Micheál Martin can be read here.