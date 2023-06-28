Kerry TD asks if RTE executive think it was a mistake to accept Dee Forbes resignation ahead of Oireachtas appearance

A Kerry TD has asked members of RTÉ’s board and executive if they feel it was a mistake to accept the resignation of the former Director General, in advance of their appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee.

RTÉ’s former director general, Dee Forbes’ resignation was accepted by the board two days before the Oireachtas hearing.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee and has been putting questions to the broadcaster’s board and executive.

He asked if RTÉ recommended that Dee Forbes resign and was told they asked the former director general for her resignation on June 16th.

Deputy Griffin asked if it was a mistake to accept Ms Forbes' resignation, meaning further questions couldn’t be put to her:

In response to Deputy Brendan Griffin, chairperson of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh stated says Dee Forbes’ resignation was accepted on legal advice.

Deputy Griffin questioned if the board had discussed whether it might be important to have Dee Forbes still in situ for today's hearing: