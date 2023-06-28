Advertisement
News

Kerry TD asks if RTE executive think it was a mistake to accept Dee Forbes resignation ahead of Oireachtas appearance

Jun 28, 2023 17:06 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD asks if RTE executive think it was a mistake to accept Dee Forbes resignation ahead of Oireachtas appearance Kerry TD asks if RTE executive think it was a mistake to accept Dee Forbes resignation ahead of Oireachtas appearance
Share this article

A Kerry TD has asked members of RTÉ’s board and executive if they feel it was a mistake to accept the resignation of the former Director General, in advance of their appearance before the Oireachtas Media Committee.

RTÉ’s former director general, Dee Forbes’ resignation was accepted by the board two days before the Oireachtas hearing.

Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is a member of the Oireachtas Media Committee and has been putting questions to the broadcaster’s board and executive.

Advertisement

He asked if RTÉ recommended that Dee Forbes resign and was told they asked the former director general for her resignation on June 16th.

Deputy Griffin asked if it was a mistake to accept Ms Forbes' resignation, meaning further questions couldn’t be put to her:

Advertisement

In response to Deputy Brendan Griffin, chairperson of the RTÉ board Siún Ní Raghallaigh stated says Dee Forbes’ resignation was accepted on legal advice.

Deputy Griffin questioned if the board had discussed whether it might be important to have Dee Forbes still in situ for today's hearing:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus