Kerry TD appointed Sinn Fein spokesperson for Justice

Apr 3, 2023 16:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD appointed Sinn Fein spokesperson for Justice
Pa Daly (SF) Photo By : Domnick Walsh / Eye Focus LTD © Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Phone Mobile 087 / 2672033 L/Line 066 71 22 981 E/mail - [email protected] www.dwalshphoto.com
Kerry TD Pa Daly has been appointed Sinn Fein's spokesperson for Justice.

It follows Mary Lou McDonald's reshuffling of her party's front bench.

She's said it's time for a general election and this is the team which will lead the party into it.

The big hitters of the front bench stay where they are - with Pearse Doherty, Eoin O'Broin, David Cullinane and Louise O'Reilly keeping Finance, Housing, Health and Enterprise.

Former MEP Matt Carthy takes up the Foreign Affairs and Defence role, with Kerry's Pa Daly moved onto Justice.

Mairead Farrell moves out of Public Expenditure into higher education, and Claire Kerrane moves from Social Protection to Agriculture.

Rose Conway Walsh takes over public expenditure with Donnchadh Ó Laoghire into Social Protection

Darren O'Rourke stays in the environment brief but loses the transport and communications elements to Martin Kenny, as part of team Mary Lou McDonald says is election ready.

