Kerry TD accuses Deputy Brendan Griffin of double standards and hypocrisy after turning down junior ministry

A Kerry TD has accused Deputy Brendan Griffin of double standards and hypocrisy, after the Fine Gael TD turned down a junior ministry.

Yesterday Deputy Brendan Griffin said it was with regret that he was unable to take on a ministerial position at this particular time due to family reasons.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin had been tipped to take a position as minister of state; there’d also been speculation that Deputy Griffin would be appointed government chief whip as he'd served as deputy government chief whip while Micheál Martin was Taoiseach, before the reshuffle.

Deputy Griffin had previously criticised constituency rival Michael Healy-Rae claiming the Independent TD allegedly turned down a rural ministry in 2016.

Deputy Healy-Rae stated he was never offered as senior ministry, and therefore couldn’t turn it down.

Now, Deputy Michael Healy-Rae says, politically, it’s Deputy Griffin’s own business if he refused to take a junior minister, and wishes him family well.

However, the Kerry Independent TD says it’s a double standard and hypocrisy for Deputy Griffin to now turn down such a role after claiming he previously said he’d accept anything that came his way.

Deputy Michael-Healy Rae says Deputy Brendan Griffin needs to clarify why he didn’t take the role and whether he’ll run in the next general election: