Kerry taxi driver calls on government intervention for struggling industry

A Kerry member of the Taxi Advisory Committee has called on the Minister for the Environment to intervene to help taxi drivers struggling because of record high fuel prices.

Kevin Finn from Tralee is a member of the committee which gives advice to the Minister and the National Transport Authority in relation to issues affecting taxi and hackney drivers.

He says the taxi industry would like to add a €1 euro surcharge to fares but it isn't possible under Irish regulations.

Mr Finn feels that Minister Eamon Ryan helped the industry throughout the pandemic by scrapping a planned increase in VAT and waiving license renewal fees but says that type of action needs to be mirrored now.