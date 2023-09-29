Kerry SuperValu stores named as finalists in Off Licence of the Year Awards

Four SuperValu stores in Kerry have been named as finalists in the Edward Dillion and Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.

Garvey’s SuperValu in Castleisland, Dingle, Tralee and Listowel have been shortlisted, as have Garvey’s stores in Corbally and Cobh.

They are among 27 SuperValu stores to have been selected as finalists.

Advertisement

The awards take place at Kilkenny’s Ormonde Hotel and the winners will receive an exclusive trip to France visiting Paris, Moët and Chandon, and Bordeaux.