Kerry Supervalu stores celebrate at off licence awards

Three Kerry stores were finalists in this year’s Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.
SuperValu Listowel, SuperValu Tralee, and SuperValu Dingle attended the recent awards ceremony in Galway.
The finalists were marked on a range of criteria including overall appearance, innovation, and customer service.
Although listed among the top in the country, the Kerry stores didn’t win any of the top awards.
Tony Reade of Edward Dillon, Trish Feely of Santa Rita Estates, Gearoid O'Connell and Jim Garvey of SuperValu Listowel, Kerry and Yvonne O’Shaugnessy of Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland at the Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.
Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure
Tony Reade of Edward Dillon, Trish Feely of Santa Rita Estates, Alan Kennedy, Tomas Garvey and Kevin O'Connor of SuperValu Dingle, Kerry and Yvonne O’Shaugnessy of Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland at the Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.
Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure