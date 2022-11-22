Advertisement
News

Kerry Supervalu stores celebrate at off licence awards

Nov 22, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Supervalu stores celebrate at off licence awards Kerry Supervalu stores celebrate at off licence awards
Tony Reade of Edward Dillon, Trish Feely of Santa Rita Estates, Sandra Lynch and Mary Ellen Donovan of SuperValu Tralee, Kerry and Yvonne O’Shaugnessy of Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland at the Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards. Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure
Share this article

Three Kerry stores were finalists in this year’s Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.

SuperValu Listowel, SuperValu Tralee, and SuperValu Dingle attended the recent awards ceremony in Galway.

The finalists were marked on a range of criteria including overall appearance, innovation, and customer service.

Advertisement

Although listed among the top in the country, the Kerry stores didn’t win any of the top awards.

Tony Reade of Edward Dillon, Trish Feely of Santa Rita Estates, Gearoid O'Connell and Jim Garvey of SuperValu Listowel, Kerry and Yvonne O’Shaugnessy of Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland at the Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.
Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure
Advertisement

Tony Reade of Edward Dillon, Trish Feely of Santa Rita Estates, Alan Kennedy, Tomas Garvey and Kevin O'Connor of SuperValu Dingle, Kerry and Yvonne O’Shaugnessy of Musgrave Retail Partners Ireland at the Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.
Photo:Andrew Downes, xposure
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus