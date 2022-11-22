Kerry Supervalu stores celebrate at off licence awards

Three Kerry stores were finalists in this year’s Edward Dillon & Santa Rita Estates SuperValu Off Licence of the Year Awards.

SuperValu Listowel, SuperValu Tralee, and SuperValu Dingle attended the recent awards ceremony in Galway.

The finalists were marked on a range of criteria including overall appearance, innovation, and customer service.

Although listed among the top in the country, the Kerry stores didn’t win any of the top awards.