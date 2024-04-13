Advertisement
Kerry students to get access to resources about more diverse career choices

Apr 13, 2024 13:10 By radiokerrynews
Kerry students to get access to resources about more diverse career choices
Secondary school students in Kerry are to get access to resources to help with career choices.

These new supports will help raise awareness about diverse career choice and learning routes available to them through Further Education and Training (FET).

The FET Skills Box, an initiative of Education and Training Boards Ireland, was officially launched at the National Construction Training Campus in Offaly.

This will be distributed to every second level schools in Kerry, and across the country.

It contains FET career charts outlining the FET career options and education routes for multiple sectors, including: construction, tourism and hospitality, healthcare, business, and climate and green skills.

