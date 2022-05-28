Advertisement
Kerry students successful in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

May 28, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Four Kerry students have won prizes at this year’s Texaco Art Competition.

Seven-year-old Roibeard O’Lubhaing from Scoil an Fhirtearaigh and six-year-old Ella De Mórdha from Scoil Dhún Chaoin were both victorious in the competition.

While Lucy Warszawska and Clodagh McCluskey from the Presentation Secondary School in Tralee also scooped awards.

They all won Special Merit Awards for their artworks at the 68th edition of the children’s art competition.

The top 126 winning paintings will be on display for the month of June at the Royal Ulster Academy of Arts in Belfast.

