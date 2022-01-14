Kerry students scoop 11 awards at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Kerry students have scooped 11 prizes from this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

The group runners-up award was presented to Mercy Mounthawk sixth year students Conor Bradshaw, David Hughes and Dara Newsome for their project, 'A Wearable Smart Device for Dementia Parents'.

Their project involved a pair of glasses which helped reduce anxiety and fear in people with dementia and had an embedded visual recognition system with multi-mode communication capability.

Full list of winners are available here: https://btyoungscientist.com/results/