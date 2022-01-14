Advertisement
Kerry students scoop 11 awards at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Jan 14, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Mercy Mounthawk students who competed at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition
Kerry students have scooped 11 prizes from this year's BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition.

The group runners-up award was presented to Mercy Mounthawk sixth year students Conor Bradshaw, David Hughes and Dara Newsome for their project, 'A Wearable Smart Device for Dementia Parents'.

Their project involved a pair of glasses which helped reduce anxiety and fear in people with dementia and had an embedded visual recognition system with multi-mode communication capability.

Full list of winners are available here: https://btyoungscientist.com/results/

