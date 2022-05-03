Kerry student to interview Taoiseach after winning national competition

A Kerry student is to interview the Taoiseach after winning a national competition.

Daithí Ó Loinsigh from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Tralee, took the top award in The Pitch, the Publicjobs.ie Schools Advertising Challenge.

Organised by Public Appointments Service, entrants had to make 30-second video advertising pitch about future career opportunities in the public sector.

Daithí’s video saw him showcase jobs for Irish speakers within the public sector, including a Garda.

His prize will see him test his media skills by interviewing the Taoiseach Micheál Martin on his career so far.

