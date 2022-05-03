Advertisement
News

Kerry student to interview Taoiseach after winning national competition

May 3, 2022 13:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry student to interview Taoiseach after winning national competition Kerry student to interview Taoiseach after winning national competition
Share this article

A Kerry student is to interview the Taoiseach after winning a national competition.

Daithí Ó Loinsigh from Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí, Tralee, took the top award in The Pitch, the Publicjobs.ie Schools Advertising Challenge.

Organised by Public Appointments Service, entrants had to make 30-second video advertising pitch about future career opportunities in the public sector.

Advertisement

Daithí’s video saw him showcase jobs for Irish speakers within the public sector, including a Garda.

His prize will see him test his media skills by interviewing the Taoiseach Micheál Martin on his career so far.

 

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-TSCJf7riM

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus