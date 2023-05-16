Kerry start-up Xavatar host event at Cannes Film Festival

Kerry entertainment and tech start-up, Xavatar has teamed up with the David Lynch Foundation and others to host an event during the Cannes Film Festival.

Xavatar is a member of the RDI Hub in Killorglin, and its CEO is Kenmare-based, Jason P Rothberg.

The David Lynch Foundation was set up by the legendary filmmaker and director, whose works include Twin Peaks and Mulholland Drive.

Xavatar is a start-up which has created real-time reactionary avatars; these are electronic images that represent a computer user.

Xavatar's ones have been created for video, telecoms, and exploring the metaverse, a network of 3D virtual worlds.

Its avatars can also be used to access the Xavatar metaverse, the Xataverse, which is home to a podcast, soon to be television series, called The Sync Report, which features interviews with stars from the music and film industry.

who has over 30 years of experience working in music, film, and television, and currently serves as a voting member of the Grammys.

This Sunday, in-person at the Cannes Film Festival and online, Xavatar, Planet X Studios, the David Lynch Foundation, and the American Pavilion will host an hour-long panel discussion entitled The Art of Movie Music.

Legendary director, David Lynch will make a virtual appearance at the event, so too will Rock Hall of Famer, Elvis Costello, who is on the panel.

Scottish songwriter and 60s icon, Donovan will appear in-person on the panel, with the actor and musician, Colin O'Donoghue hosting the event, along with music executive, filmmaker, and Xavatar creator, Jason P. Rothberg.

The event will be framed in the style of Xavatar’s soon-to-launch animated TV series all about movie music and using their AI technology to create real-time animation.