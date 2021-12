Sports clubs in Kerry are being urged to apply for funding before the end of the year deadline.

The Texaco Support for Sport funding initiative has €5,000 to give away to a Kerry sports club early next year.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, one sports club from each county received €5,000, including Inter Kenmare Football Club to carry out repairs to the access road to its grounds.

Advertisement

The deadline for applications is December 31st with more details on TexacoSupportforSport.com.