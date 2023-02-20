Advertisement
Kerry society hosting inclusive centenary commemoration of Civil War atrocities

Feb 20, 2023 13:02 By radiokerrynews
Kerry society hosting inclusive centenary commemoration of Civil War atrocities Kerry society hosting inclusive centenary commemoration of Civil War atrocities
A Kerry society is holding a joint centenary commemoration to mark two of the most notorious atrocities during the Civil War.

On March 6th, 1923 five Free State soldiers lost their lives after being lured to the site of a land-mine in Knocknagoshel.

In response, nine Republican prisoners were taken to Ballyseedy and tied to a land-mine, which was detonated.

On Saturday, March 4th the Kerry Archaeological and Historical Society will commemorate those who died in both massacres,

At 2pm a ceremony will take place in Knocknagoshel; followed by a commemoration at Ballyseedy around 3pm.

Prayers at both locations will be said by Catholic Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne and Church of Ireland Reverend Canon Jim Stephens.

Outgoing society president and former Fine Gael minister, Jimmy Deenihan, says the aim of both ceremonies is to be inclusive.

 

