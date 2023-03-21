Advertisement
Kerry Sinn Féin TD urges all Kerry TDs to support motion to extend evictions ban

Mar 21, 2023 08:03 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Sinn Féin TD urges all Kerry TDs to support motion to extend evictions ban
Cllr Pa Daly (Sinn Féin) Tralee area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly is calling on all Kerry TDs to support Sinn Féin’s motion to extend the evictions ban this week.

 

Deputy Daly says the ending of the evictions ban will mean there are working families, single people, and pensioners who will be served notices and have nowhere to go.

He says the Rural Independents Group, which includes Kerry Independent TDs Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, launched a strange attack on Sinn Féin, blaming them for the decline in private rental properties.

 

Deputy Michael Healy-Rae told Radio Kerry he would support a continuation of the ban, but very guardedly so, as it’s not working to drive down homelessness figures.

 

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says fellow opposition TDs must support the party’s motion to make the government see sense, and put in place emergency measures for people in danger of becoming homeless.

