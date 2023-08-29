Kerry Sinn Féin TD says rise in homelessness shows crisis worsening under government

Kerry’s Sinn Féin TD for says rising homelessness shows how much worse the housing crisis is getting under the current government.

Figures published by the Department of Housing show 44 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of July, up six people in a month.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 96 families including 195 children, accessing emergency accommodation during July.

Deputy Pa Daly says it’s clear the longer Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are in office, the worse the housing crisis is becoming.

He says their appalling legacy is having heartbreaking consequences for real people at the centre of this crisis.