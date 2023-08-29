Advertisement
News

Kerry Sinn Féin TD says rise in homelessness shows crisis worsening under government

Aug 29, 2023 13:19 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Sinn Féin TD says rise in homelessness shows crisis worsening under government Kerry Sinn Féin TD says rise in homelessness shows crisis worsening under government
Share this article

Kerry’s Sinn Féin TD for says rising homelessness shows how much worse the housing crisis is getting under the current government.

Figures published by the Department of Housing show 44 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of July, up six people in a month.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 96 families including 195 children, accessing emergency accommodation during July.

Advertisement

Deputy Pa Daly says it’s clear the longer Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are in office, the worse the housing crisis is becoming.

He says their appalling legacy is having heartbreaking consequences for real people at the centre of this crisis.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus