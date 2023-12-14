Advertisement
Kerry Sinn Féin TD says recruitment would help address garda morale issues

Dec 14, 2023 13:17 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says getting garda numbers up would go a long way to address morale issues within the force.

In response to a parliamentary question, Deputy Daly, who’s also his party’s spokesperson for justice, was told that 164 gardaí have resigned or intend to resign in 2023.

He says this is an over 50% increase on last year, and represents the highest figure in over six years.

Deputy Daly says this has made maintaining service levels close to impossible for serving gardaí, leading to a vicious cycle of low morale and further resignations.

The Sinn Féin TD explains what he would do differently, if he was Minister for Justice:

