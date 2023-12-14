Kerry Sinn Féin TD says recruitment would help address garda morale issues

Kerry Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly says getting garda numbers up would go a long way to address morale issues within the force.

In response to a parliamentary question, Deputy Daly, who’s also his party’s spokesperson for justice, was told that 164 gardaí have resigned or intend to resign in 2023.

He says this is an over 50% increase on last year, and represents the highest figure in over six years.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly says this has made maintaining service levels close to impossible for serving gardaí, leading to a vicious cycle of low morale and further resignations.

The Sinn Féin TD explains what he would do differently, if he was Minister for Justice: