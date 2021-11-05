Advertisement
News

Kerry Sinn Féin TD believes party's position on non-jury courts has been misrepresented

Nov 5, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Sinn Féin TD believes party's position on non-jury courts has been misrepresented Kerry Sinn Féin TD believes party's position on non-jury courts has been misrepresented
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

Kerry’s Sinn Féin TD believes the party's position on non-jury courts has been misrepresented.

At the recent Sinn Féin Ard Fheis, members backed a motion to end its opposition to non-jury trials, which are held in the Special Criminal Court, and deal with terrorism and serious organised crime.

Former Kerry Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris has spoken about against this, saying she’s disgusted at the vote, as this policy has been a fundamental pillar of the party for 50 years.

Advertisement

Deputy Pa Daly says he agrees with 95% of Ms Ferris’ debate.

He feels, however, that the party's position has been misrepresented, and says rumours that people were walking out of the Ard Fheis, and that there’s a split in the party aren’t true.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus