Kerry Sinn Féin TD believes party's position on non-jury courts has been misrepresented

Kerry’s Sinn Féin TD believes the party's position on non-jury courts has been misrepresented.

At the recent Sinn Féin Ard Fheis, members backed a motion to end its opposition to non-jury trials, which are held in the Special Criminal Court, and deal with terrorism and serious organised crime.

Former Kerry Sinn Féin councillor Toiréasa Ferris has spoken about against this, saying she’s disgusted at the vote, as this policy has been a fundamental pillar of the party for 50 years.

Deputy Pa Daly says he agrees with 95% of Ms Ferris’ debate.

He feels, however, that the party's position has been misrepresented, and says rumours that people were walking out of the Ard Fheis, and that there’s a split in the party aren’t true.