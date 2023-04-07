Advertisement
Kerry Sinn Féin delegate in Good Friday Agreement negotiations pays tribute to Loyalist leaders for help in discussions

Apr 7, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A former Kerry TD who was part of the Good Friday Agreement negotiations has paid tribute to Loyalist leaders who were very helpful in the closing hours of discussions.

This Good Friday marks the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement, which provided a framework for peace and political stability in Northern Ireland.

Former Kerry Sinn Féin TD Martin Ferris was part of his party’s negotiations team during the talks which led to the agreement.

He paid tribute in particular to Loyalist leaders Billy Hutchinson and David Irvine for their help in the closing hours of the talks.

Martin Ferris says the relationship between Loyalists and Republicans led to cross-border and cross-divide projects such as the Jeanie Johnston replica ship, which involved young people from all backgrounds in Ireland.

Martin Ferris says the current political stalemate in the North will eventually come to an end, and while it’s better than it was before, he would like to see more educational integration.

