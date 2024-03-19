Advertisement
Kerry shop owner receives 340% rate bill increase after hearing nothing on appeals for two years

Mar 19, 2024 13:47 By radiokerrynews
Kerry shop owner receives 340% rate bill increase after hearing nothing on appeals for two years
A Kerry shop owner, who appealed his rates twice and got no response, has now seen his bill rise by 340%.

Robert Ryan from Ryan’s Mace in Lisselton, received a rate bill in recent days which is over three times higher than in 2022.

He says he was told in 2022 by Tailte Éireann that his rates would increase, which he appealed.

Mr Ryan says he was told three times his appeal was under review, before eventually being told his appeal did not exist.

He then appealed a second time, at a cost of €125, but heard nothing from Tailte Éireann until he received a bill this week.

Tailte Éireann has been contacted for comment.

