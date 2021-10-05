Advertisement
Kerry senior footballer encouraging people to consider donating blood

Oct 5, 2021 13:10 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry senior footballer is encouraging people to consider donating blood.

Kilcummin’s Sean O’Leary sustained serious injuries in a road traffic incident earlier this year and required a blood transfusion of seven units following the crash.

In an effort to raise awareness, 22 of Sean’s teammates in Kilcummin have donated blood already.

Sean, who was on the Kerry senior football panel prior to the crash, hopes to make a full recovery in the coming months.

Speaking on Terrace Talk, he said the incident opened his eyes to the importance of blood donation.

