Kerry Senator horrified his photo was used by online dating app scammers

May 29, 2022 17:05 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Senator horrified his photo was used by online dating app scammers
A Kerry Senator says he's "shocked" and "horrified" after finding out his photo was used in a Tinder scam which conned women out of hundreds of thousands of euro.

Cathaoirleach of the Seanad, Mark Daly, says he has referred the matter to Gardai.

In an interview with New Zealand website Stuff, a woman who went by the name Donna, said she became 'infatuated' with an online profile that used several photos of the Kerry Senator under the fake name Rodney Mullen.

The fraudster behind the Tinder profile managed to scam her out of 315,000 euro.

Another account found to be using Mark Daly's photo, under the name Fred Ritterman, scammed a woman out of 610,000 euro.

In a statement, Senator Daly says he's horrified and genuinely shocked that his image was being used in such an awful activity.

He says he doesn't know how it happened but hopes authorities can get to the bottom of it as soon as possible.

