Kerry second highest for flea callouts by Rentokil in last six months

Pest control company Rentokil was called out to Kerry properties more than any county bar one in the last six months for fleas.

Rentokil is warning the public to be aware of fleas as we enter the summer months and warmer weather, when fleas become more active and multiply in numbers.

The company says between September last year and February this year, Kerry had the second highest number of callouts for fleas, behind only Waterford.

Kerry accounted for 10% of all the company’s callouts for fleas during that time.

Rentokil says fleas are typically carried into homes by pet cats and dogs, and grooming pets regularly, and vacuuming floors are some of the ways to prevent fleas coming into the home.