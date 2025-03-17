Kerry Schools recognised for LGBT+ wellbeing and inclusion

Three Kerry schools have been recognised for their work on LGBTQ+ wellbeing and inclusion.

Coláiste na Sceilge, Killorglin Community College, and Presentation Secondary School Castleisland received the Belong To LGBTQ+ Quality Mark recognising their work over an 18-month period to foster LGBTQ+ wellbeing and inclusion for their students.

The initiative draws on national and international best practice to create an environment where students feel safe and welcome regardless of who they are.

The schools and centres were presented with their awards at an event in the Royal Marine Hotel, Dun Laoghaire

The accreditation initiative was developed by Belong To – LGBTQ+ Youth Ireland in 2022. That year, the School Climate Survey by Columbia University revealed that 76% of LGBTQ+ young people in Ireland do not feel safe in post-primary schools. Since the pilot programme, over 100 schools and Youthreach centres have embarked on the LGBTQ+ Quality Mark journey to improve the lives and experiences of their LGBTQ+ students.

The School Climate Survey 2022, showed that an action as simple as including LGBTQ+ related topics in the curriculum resulted in young people:

22% more likely to feel like they belong at school;

11% more likely to feel accepted by the student body; and

8% less likely to miss days of school due to feeling unsafe.

Belong To – LGBTQ+ Youth Ireland is the national organisation for LGBTQ+ young people in Ireland. Since 2003, Belong To has works with LGBTQ+ youth to create a society where they are equal, safe, and thriving. Belong To offers advice, information, and crisis counselling for LGBTQ+ youth, and supports LGBTQ+ youth groups across Ireland.

Through training, they ensure LGBTQ+ young people are met by professionals, organisations, and services who are educated to meet and support their needs. The organisation also campaigns to ensure policy formation and practice is informed by the voice and experiences of LGBTQ+ young people. www.belongto.org