Kerry schools part of response to save curlew from extinction

Today is World Curlew Day and events are taking place to raise awareness about the species of bird and their habitat.

The curlew conservation team of the National Parks and Wildlife Service says promoting awareness, in particular, among younger generations is vital for the birds' survival.

The curlews call, which according to BirdWatch Ireland, is under rapid decline.

Figures show that only around 135 pairs survive in Ireland today, down from approximately 8,000 , 30 years ago.

Hubert Servignat is curlew advisory officer for the Stack's Mountains - a region which covers North Kerry, North Cork and West Limerick.

The curlew conservation programme was set up in 2017 to survey and monitor the curlew and minimise the impact of predation.

People who have heard or seen curlews in inland areas, away from the coastlines, across Kerry, are encouraged to contact Mr Servignat on 086-3844797