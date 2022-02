A Kerry school has won a national art competition.

Scoil Eoin, Tralee was named the Munster Primary School category winner in the National Gallery of Ireland’s Jack B. Yeats Schools Competition.

The National Gallery of Ireland devised this competition for primary and post-primary schools to celebrate its landmark exhibition, Jack B. Yeats: Painting & Memory.

Scoil Eoin was honored for its artwork Our Community Remembers the Rose of Tralee.