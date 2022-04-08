Advertisement
Kerry Rose selection returns to new venue after 3-year break due to Covid

Apr 8, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
The Kerry Rose selection is returning to a new venue this summer after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The event will take place on June 4th at the Siamsa Tíre in Tralee.

Kerry Rose coordinator with the Rose of Tralee International Festival, Suzan O’Gara says that selections for the competition are underway across the country.

She says the Ohio and Tipperary Roses have already been chosen for the festival.

Ms O’Gara says they’re currently recruiting for Rose escorts and interviews are due to take place at the end of the month.

Suzan O’Gara says they’re excited about the change of direction.

