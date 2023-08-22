Kerry Rose among 14 roses taking to the stage for the Rose of Tralee televised selection nights

The Kerry Rose will be among the fourteen roses taking to the stage for the Rose of Tralee televised selection nights.
Eighteen roses took to the stage with co-hosts Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas last night.
The 2023 Rose of Tralee will be announced later tonight, once all 32 roses have taken to the stage.
The roses taking to the stage tonight: (in alphabetical order)
- Antrim - Mollie O'Brien
- Carlow - Caoimhe Deering
- Clare - Aisling O'Connor
- Down - Nadine Downey
- Germany - Megan Wolf
- Kerry - Kelsey Lang McCarthy
- Longford - Grace Kemple
- New York - Róisín Wiley
- New Zealand - Kelsi Wallace
- Ottawa - Aoife McDonald
- South Australia - Charlotte Burton
- Sydney - Aoife Butler
- Texas - Eden Kasprak
- Washington DC - Siobhán Speak
The 2023 Rose of Tralee will be announced at the end of the show and the winner will be paraded down Denny Street and introduced to the crowds during midnight madness.