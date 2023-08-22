Advertisement
News

Kerry Rose among 14 roses taking to the stage for the Rose of Tralee televised selection nights

Aug 22, 2023 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry Rose among 14 roses taking to the stage for the Rose of Tralee televised selection nights Kerry Rose among 14 roses taking to the stage for the Rose of Tralee televised selection nights
2023 Kerry Rose Kelsey Lang McCarthy
Share this article

The Kerry Rose will be among the fourteen roses taking to the stage for the Rose of Tralee televised selection nights.

Eighteen roses took to the stage with co-hosts Daithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas last night.

The 2023 Rose of Tralee will be announced later tonight, once all 32 roses have taken to the stage.

Advertisement

The roses taking to the stage tonight: (in alphabetical order)

  1. Antrim - Mollie O'Brien
  2. Carlow - Caoimhe Deering
  3. Clare - Aisling O'Connor
  4. Down - Nadine Downey
  5. Germany - Megan Wolf
  6. Kerry - Kelsey Lang McCarthy
  7. Longford - Grace Kemple
  8. New York - Róisín Wiley
  9. New Zealand - Kelsi Wallace
  10. Ottawa - Aoife McDonald
  11. South Australia - Charlotte Burton
  12. Sydney - Aoife Butler
  13. Texas - Eden Kasprak
  14. Washington DC - Siobhán Speak

The 2023 Rose of Tralee will be announced at the end of the show and the winner will be paraded down Denny Street and introduced to the crowds during midnight madness.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus