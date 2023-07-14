Kerry roads affected by heavy rain

A mudslide has led to the closure of the L-6519.

That's the road from Glenageenty Car Park to Broughane Cross near the Captain Monteith Memorial.

The R553 between Lisselton and Ballybunion has now reopened to traffic.

It had been closed due to flooding earlier today.

Meanwhile, motorists are being advised to avoid the R552 Ballylongford to Listowel road, which is flooded at Gortnacocco Bridge (see photo below).

The Ballylongford to Listowel road is not closed, but it should be avoided if possible.