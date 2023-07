Just under 27-thousand salmon were caught and released by Irish anglers last year.

Rivers in Mayo, Cork, Kerry, and Galway accounted for 53 percent of what was caught in 2022.

Inland Fisheries Ireland says 54 percent of the salmon catch was released, which is 2 percent more than in 2021.

It says it's "very encouraging to see the year-on-year increase in the catch-and-release of salmon".