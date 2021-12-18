Kerry rents up 14% in past year

Rents in Kerry are up 14% in the past year, according to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Its latest Rent Index shows that during the third quarter, the standardised average rent in Kerry was €945.

Nationally this year, rents grew at their highest rate since 2017 in the third quarter, with the average national rent now standing at more than €1,300.

Rents in Kerry between July and September this year were on average €945.89, up from €830 during the same period last year; that's a 14% increase.

There was an 8% increase between Quarters 2 and 3 of this year.

Figures from the RTB show the average rent in the Killarney area is currently just over €1,100 (€1,102.47), while it's €959.61 in Tralee.

There are no figures available for Kenmare, Listowel, Castleisland, or Corca Dhuibhne, as rents in areas with less than 30 observations aren't published for statistical reasons.

Nationally, Dublin remains the county with the highest average rent at €1,916 euro, while Leitrim has the lowest at €731.

12 counties now have average rents of more than 1,000 euro per month.