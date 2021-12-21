Advertisement
Kerry religious services can take place without any capacity limits this Christmas

Dec 21, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Religious services can take place without any capacity limits in Kerry this Christmas.

Shane O’Donoghue is a member of the Kerry Diocesan COVID Team says all other protective measures, including hand sanitising and mask wearing, will be in place.

He says each parish will make their own arrangements; some will only allow reduced numbers in and in Killarney they’ve decided to make it ticket-only.

Shane O’Donoghue says people should check their parish newsletter to find out what arrangements their Church has in place for Christmas:

 

Shane O’Donoghue, of the Kerry Diocesan COVID Team, says most parishes will have extra Masses this year to try and accommodate people safely, adding Churches are safe environments.

Over 30 parishes will also be streaming Mass online this Christmas.

Mr O’Donoghue is advising people to arrive early for all in-person services.

 

